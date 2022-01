Your future 'ribeye' steak if we lose against the globalists

Not just ribeye but any steak and any meats or poultry can be 3D artificially re-produced, meaning the globalists and especially Bill Gates - The world's biggest farmer - can add any 'additives' to it should they choose.

One of the many ulterior motives of this is if you are dependent on 'them' to make your food you'll begin to be dependent on them for 'everything!'