Doctors Called Out by Thomas Renz on Real America's Voice - David Brody

Here's your way-out politicians.

This data is coming out.

It's going to go everywhere.

Renz levels the charge that Anthony Fauci a murderer, premeditated.

The data shows they knew.

This DOD Document shows these people have knowingly covered up injuries and death from this vaccination.

Now that this data has been shown.

What are you going to do?

Stand with Big Pharma?

The Defense Departments Epidemiological Surveillance Data is the best and they've had all the information.

This may be the "Downfall of the Covid Cabal."