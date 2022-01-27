Episode 35 - Prophecies of the Bible Intro

This week on Connecting The Gap we are starting a new extended study on Prophecies in the Bible.

You may not be aware but there are many covenants and prophecies sprinkled throughout the Bible from Genesis to Revelation and a huge majority of those have been fulfilled.

The argument is out there whether God or His Word is real or not but the Bible stands firm and true to what is written inside of it.

When God said something was going to happen in His word, so it has been hundreds of times through history.

There are still prophecies to be fulfilled in the future as the end of time as we know it draws near.

We will also get into those as well.

This series will be an extended one as this will be a pretty thorough study.

This week is the intro to set the foundation of what we are getting ready to study together.

God bless!