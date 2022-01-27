Episode 31 - Holy Spirit Relationship Pt. 2

This week we continue last weeks discussion on having a relationship with the Holy Spirit.

It's a mundane, boring church service if the Holy Spirit isn't included in worship.

Do you treat Him like a person or an it?

He is one of the three Godhead and they are all equal.

We should be treating Him the same way as the Father and the Son.

This week we also discuss where the feminine part comes for females that were created in God's image.

Please subscribe on your favorite platform and share!

Visit my website at www.connectingthegap.net for more episodes and my blog.