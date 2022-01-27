Episode 30 - Holy Spirit Relationship Pt. 1

There is virtually no Christianity without the Holy Spirit.
If you take out the Holy Spirit, you are left with a dry, boring, monotonous religion that seems to have no meaning at all.
You remove the Holy Spirit from the church and the church will dry up and become more like a social club that is there to just make you feel good.
The Holy Spirit is a person in the Trinity.
Not just an "it".
So many times we refer to Him as an it.
This week we are starting a two week segment in our Holy Spirit study about having a relationship with the Holy Spirit.
Please share and subscribe on your favorite podcasting platform.
Visit our website at www.connectingthegap.net for more episodes and our blog.