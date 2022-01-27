Governor Ron DeSantis Holds a Roundtable with Doctors and Patients in Miami, FL

Governor Ron DeSantis held a roundtable with doctors and patients who have recently received monoclonal antibodies now banned by the Biden Administration to highlight the real-world clinical success of these treatments.

On Monday night, Biden’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) unexpectedly revoked the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Eli Lilly and Regeneron monoclonal antibodies.

As a result of this abrupt and clinically unsupported action, the appointments for more than 2,000 Floridians to receive monoclonal antibodies were cancelled.