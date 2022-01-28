US responds to Russian demands as Ukraine crisis escalates

ABC News' Conor Finnegan and Ian Pannell, who is in Ukraine, discuss the mixed messaging from officials about a possible Russian invasion.
ABC News' Conor Finnegan and Ian Pannell, who is in Ukraine, discuss the mixed messaging from officials about a possible Russian invasion.
Watch VideoThe U.S. rejection of Russia's main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine left "little ground for optimism," the..
Washington says its proposals offer a "serious path forward" but "no change" in policy, in response to Russia's demands on NATO and..