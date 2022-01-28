Predators

Predators trailer - Plot Synopsis: Six apex predators face the ultimate test to survive as their rapidly changing world impacts both their own lives and that of the wild kingdoms over which they rule.

Those who once dominated are now being challenged.

Territories are being redrawn and new alliances forged.

In this ever-shifting landscape, each predator must overcome new challenges and grasp new opportunities.

For Polar Bears in Canada, Wild Dogs in Zimbabwe, Puma in Chile, Lions in Botswana, Brown Bears in Russia, and Cheetahs in Tanzania, this is the ultimate power struggle.

The stakes have never been higher - who will win and who will lose?