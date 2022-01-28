Bel-Air

Bel-Air trailer #2 - When a couple of guys (who were up to no good) started making trouble in his neighborhood, Will (Jabari Banks) is sent to stay with his Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) in Bel-Air for a fresh start, where everything is about to change for this West Philly native.

Synopsis: Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Bel-Air is streaming February 13th on Peacock