New Stem Cell Treatment From Fat Cells To Heal Any Body Part

Human trials are expected in 2017.

In a world first, Australian scientists have figured out how to reprogram adult bone or fat cells to form stem cells that could potentially regenerate any damaged tissue in the body.

The researchers were inspired by the way salamanders are able to replace lost limbs, and developed a technique that gives adult cells the ability to lose their adult characteristics, multiply and regenerate multiple cell types - what is known as multipotency.

That means the new stem cells can hypothetically repair any injury in the body, from severed spinal cords to joint and muscle degeneration.

And it’s a pretty big deal, because there are currently no adult stem cells that naturally regenerate multiple tissue types.