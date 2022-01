The MK Ultra Podcast #14-Canadian Truckers STRIKE!-DOD WHISTLEBLOWERS

Kari and Michelle discuss the biggest Trucker Convoy in WORLD HISTORY!

DOD evidence of Vaccine related death and injury.

Thomas Renz in Senate Committee Hearing.

Defeat The Mandates Rally in D.C.

Backed by 17,000 medical doctors and Wisconsin Assembly votes to take back Biden's electors!

The REVOLUTION IS HAPPENING!