7-Man Malort Round (Back 9)

The fun never stops with Malort, apparently, and the gang wanted to run another nine holes for some masochistic reason.

As a man of the people, I had very little option but to give them what they wanted, so here you have it, the shorter Red 9 at Waldron Park.

It took us nine holes to sort out the disc flipping, but the back ended up way cleaner as far as who was drinking, lol.