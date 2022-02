Chapter One - Best Restaurant in Mystic CT

When you choose to dine with us at Chapter One, you can expect the absolute best dining experience possible.

With a menu sure to please everyone and a setting that’s both comfortable and exquisite, you’ll remember your time with us for years to come.

Our guests have been choosing us to help celebrate their moments time and time again since we opened our doors in 2016 and we hope you’ll come to join us at what we believe is the best restaurant in Mystic for your next night out.