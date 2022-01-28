The six finalists of the Lexus Design Award 2022 have been chosen

Lexus has now announced the finalists of this year's Lexus Design Award: the renowned jury selected the six most promising designs from originally 1,726 applications from 57 countries.

Supported by four leading design experts as mentors, the sextet is now developing prototypes of their ideas.

A budget of up to three million yen (around 23,000 euros) will be made available to each finalist for this purpose.

The Lexus Design Awards, held for the tenth time this year, is a talent competition for up-and-coming designers.

They can present their innovations across media on an internationally respected platform.

When selecting the six finalists, it was crucial that their ideas embody the core values ​​of the Lexus brand: Anticipate (anticipate), Innovate (invent) and Captivate (fascinate).

The developed design should contribute to a better future.