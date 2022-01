Lamborghini NFT Space Time Memory on auction with the start of the lunar year

Auction details for the first-ever NFT (non-fungible token) of Automobili Lamborghini are now confirmed.

Lamborghini has partnered with NFT PRO and RM Sotheby’s and will receive bids on the five pairs of physical and digital artworks by the renowned artist Fabian Oefner between February 1st, the first day of the new lunar year, and February 4th.