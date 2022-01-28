2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Design Preview

Two icons that have tackled off-road terrain for years are coming together to take on even more: Bronco®and Raptor™.

Built for desert running and boulder crawling, the all-new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor gives off-roaders next-level performance.

Bronco Raptor, the newest member of the Bronco outdoor brand of Built Wild™ SUVs, debuts today as the most powerful street-legal Bronco ever, and the world’s first Ultra4 Racing-inspired SUV.

Ford Performance, the same team that produces the F-150 Raptor, designed and engineered Bronco Raptor as a calling to hardcore off-road enthusiasts.

Bronco Raptor is equipped with elite off-road technology and hardware.

Ultra4 Racing is the epitome of grueling offroad competition, featuring demanding races such as the famed King of the Hammers in the Johnson Valley in California.

With the addition of Bronco Raptor, Ford once again expands its Raptor high-performance off-road vehicle franchise, which also includes F-150 Raptor for North America and Ranger Raptor for global markets.