‘I could have killed someone’: Katie Price speaks out on her drink-drive crash

Katie Price speaks out on her drink-driving car crash, claiming that she was at "rock bottom" and "could have killed someone."
Katie Price speaks out on her drink-driving car crash, claiming that she was at "rock bottom" and "could have killed someone."
Former glamour model Katie Price has avoided jail time and been hit with a suspended sentence and community service after being..
Katie Price has admitted she hit “rock bottom” after her drink-driving crash last year, and said she she “regrets” getting..