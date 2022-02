Ray Paquet Super Stock A record, quickest run ever

Oct 17, 2021 We brought her around to the line.

Wasn`t a perfect run but good for a good NHRA recorded record run of 8.42@159 MPH.

This is the Fastest Super stocker in the world.

No one has been quicker.

It`s a true pleasure to get to help on this car.

1964 Thunder Bolt 427 FE.