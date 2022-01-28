Three rockets hit Baghdad's airport and adjacent military base

The rockets struck in the early morning hours, and landed between the civilian and military areas of the airport, two security officials said on condition of anonymity.
The rockets struck in the early morning hours, and landed between the civilian and military areas of the airport, two security officials said on condition of anonymity.
The rockets struck in the early morning hours, and landed between the civilian and military areas of the airport, two security..
At least three rockets land in the Baghdad International Airport compound and damage a disused plane, according to the police