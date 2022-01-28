HUGE Support For Freedom Convoy Truckers In Canada

The crowd came out to support the Freedom Convoy against vaccine mandates in Canada.
The crowd came out to support the Freedom Convoy against vaccine mandates in Canada.
The children of Canada leave messages of support and thanks on the truckers airwaves as they convoy across the country against..
Follow Patric King For Information About The Truckers Slow Roll Canadian Convoy For Freedom! #NoVaxxPass:
Follow Patric King For Information About The Truckers Slow Roll Canadian Convoy For Freedom! #NoVaxxPass: