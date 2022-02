18-year-old Ethan Conley gets letter from President Biden after beating cancer

Ethan Conley, 18, from Hartland, had his wish fulfilled after he battled Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma.

His wish was to meet the President of the United States, and he received a letter from President Joe Biden.

He is now in remission and will be traveling to Washington D.C.

In March to fulfill his wish and see the national monuments.