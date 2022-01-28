How to Change the World: Will you be eating insects soon?

By 2050 there could be 10 billion human mouths to feed.

Eating insects could help solve the global food-supply problem.

Read more here: https://econ.st/3fTILxA Film supported by @Maersk 00:00 - 00:47 How to feed our growing population 00:47 - 03:23 The potential of insects 03:23 - 05:31 Eating cricket powder in Madagascar 05:31- 06:30 Madagascar's climate change famine 06:30 - 08:00 Cricket farming in Africa 08:00 - 11:30 Expanding insect production 11:30 - 12:20 Insects: a green solution?

12:20 - 13:12 Will insects become a staple?

