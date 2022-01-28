'The View's' Joy Behar Launches a Bigoted Attack on SCOTUS Justices | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the woke racism of “The View’s” Joy Behar, the massive Freedom Convoy vaccine mandate protest, and Joe Biden’s targeting of Bitcoin.

First, Dave shares a clip of “The View’s” Joy Behar making bigoted comments about Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett.

According to her, because Thomas holds conservative views he doesn’t represent the black community.

She makes the awful implication that because of this he is a race traitor.

Meanwhile, Justice Breyer has announced his retirement, causing Joe Biden to reiterate that he can only be replaced by a black woman.

Next, in Canada the Freedom Truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates is now possibly the largest truck convoy in history.

Justin Trudeau still insists that this is simply a fringe minority with unacceptable views.

He might be in for a rude awakening.

Finally, keep a close eye on BTC and crypto prices.

The Biden administration is about to issue an executive order that will regulate Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

This is major crypto news and could have a significant effect on Bitcoin prices.

Will Bitcoin regulation be the end of crypto?