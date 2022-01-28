East Coast Braces for Blizzard Conditions As Powerful Snow Storm Rolls In

ABC News reports that a snowstorm is expected to slam the East Coast with blizzard conditions threatening to impact millions of Americans.

Blizzard warnings have been issued from coastal Virginia to Maine, affecting major cities that include Boston and Portland.

ABC News reports that 17 states have been put on alert for a powerful nor'easter forecast to hammer the coast with heavy snow and strong winds.

Snowfall is reportedly expected to start late on January 28 and continue through the evening of January 29.

According to ABC meteorologists, the storm will bring heavy bands of snow inland as the storm moves closer to shore.

Meteorologists expect a snowfall rate of about 2 to 3 inches per hour.

According to the latest forecasts, New York can expect between 6 and 12 inches of snow, while Boston is forecast to receive between 12 and 20 inches.

ABC News reports that freezing temperatures will likely allow snow to accumulate quickly and create dangerously slick conditions on roads.

Areas of Maryland and New Jersey also face the possibility of coastal flooding.

According to ABC News, wind gusts forecast to reach over 50 mph could blow ocean water onto the shore, increasing the chance of flooding.