Revelation Part 5

God wants us to have all that is in His word for us and to not have to endure His wrath at the Great tribulation!

Are you abiding in Him or are you waiting around hoping that the Bible teachings you heard as a child may not be true?

Well let me tell you that If that is you I would pray to God and see what He says to you about His word!

Marriages Restored In Faith will pray and believe for you and your house hold for truth seeking in the Word of God.