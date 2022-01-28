Words #21: It's a S%*t Show Out There....

Please join us on LOCALS if you enjoy this content, would like to support our work and receive access to the entire archive of both public and private Words & Afterwords shows.
Please join us on LOCALS if you enjoy this content, would like to support our work and receive access to the entire archive of both public and private Words & Afterwords shows.
The Bible tells Christians that He has exalted His word above all His name (Psalm 138:1-2). Yet, young Christians are almost..
When we are told we shouldn't speak about Jesus, should we listen? Saint Francis of Assisi is attributed with saying,..