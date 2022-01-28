Defense Secretary On Russia: Conflict Is Not Inevitable

Lloyd Austin: "Conflict is not inevitable.
There is still time and space for diplomacy.
The United States in lockstep with our allies and partners has offered Russia a path away from crisis and toward greater security."
Lloyd Austin: "Conflict is not inevitable.
There is still time and space for diplomacy.
The United States in lockstep with our allies and partners has offered Russia a path away from crisis and toward greater security."
Watch VideoSeparatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday amid a spike of violence in the..
Watch VideoIn eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, shells landed in a government-controlled area, damaging a kindergarten and wounding..