Maddow's Voter Suppression Madness

Rachel Maddow likes to claim that Biden's election was perfect.

But, in the same breath, she claims that blocking provisions in Biden's new Voting Rights Act will lead to rigged elections.

Well, were the 2020 elections perfect or not?

Mark is here to set the record straight.

And, no, Rachel, you can't have it both ways.

Show us the voter suppression or else you're just spouting madness, Maddow.