Moderna said on Wednesday that it had started a mid-stage study, testing a booster dose of its COVID vaccine specifically designed to target the Omicron variant, a day after rival Pfizer launched a similar trial.
Moderna said on Wednesday that it had started a mid-stage study, testing a booster dose of its COVID vaccine specifically designed to target the Omicron variant, a day after rival Pfizer launched a similar trial.
Dr Robert Malone - Fundamentals and Mechanisms of Action of Covid-19 Genetic Vaccines
“I think there’s a good chance as a vaccinologist, I’m embarrassed now, to learn what the actual data are about the efficacy..