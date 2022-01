My Top High Dividend Stock Picks for 2022

As we head into another year I couldn’t help but notice that a lot of YouTubers and news outlets all seem to be predicting doom this year.

While as of the making of this video people are speculating we’re heading for a correction, I honestly don’t know for certain how the stock market or the economy as a whole is gonna pan out in 2022.

Sure it’s possible we could have another plunge like we did in 2020.

But I think stock market probably won’t react so violently like it did in March of 2020.