Marvel Actor Evangeline Lilly Attends Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally

Marvel Actor Evangeline Lilly , Attends Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally.

Marvel Actor Evangeline Lilly , Attends Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally.

The 'Ant-Man' actress took to Instagram on Jan.

27 to share photos from the Defeat the Mandates rally she attended in Washington, D.C.

I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will.., Evangeline Lilly, via Instagram.

This is not healthy.

This is not love.

I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems, Evangeline Lilly, via Instagram.

NBC News reports it is unclear whether Lilly is vaccinated.

She did come under fire in 2020 for posting on Instagram that her family wasn't self-isolating, and for calling the coronavirus a "respiratory flu.".

She later apologized.

I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19, Evangeline Lilly, via Instagram.

The rally in which Lilly attended recently made headlines because Robert F.

Kennedy Jr., who was also in attendance, likened vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

The rally in which Lilly attended recently made headlines because Robert F.

Kennedy Jr., who was also in attendance, likened vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

He too apologized, saying he only meant to highlight "examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control.".

He too apologized, saying he only meant to highlight "examples of past barbarism to show the perils from new technologies of control."