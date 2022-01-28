https://patriotnewsoutlet.com News Break:
10 injured after bridge collapses in Pittsburgh
Rumble
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh just hours before Joe Biden is set to speak on infrastructure in the city. One America's..
https://patriotnewsoutlet.com News Break:
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh just hours before Joe Biden is set to speak on infrastructure in the city. One America's..
Watch VideoA two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed..