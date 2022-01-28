Boris Johnson: London's Metropolitan Police deny delaying Sue Gray's 'partygate' report

Police have asked for Sue Gray's report to include "minimal reference" to alleged Downing Street lockdown parties to avoid prejudicing their own investigation.
Police have asked for Sue Gray's report to include "minimal reference" to alleged Downing Street lockdown parties to avoid prejudicing their own investigation.
The Metropolitan Police commissioner has been accused of trying to water down Sue Gray's impending report
Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a U-turn on plans to raise national insurance as the wait goes on for the publication of..