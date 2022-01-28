Disturbing LEAKED Biden Call

The American people are demanding President Biden release the transcript of his phone call with Ukraine’s President Zelensky after a CNN reporter tweeted a report that claimed the call between the two leaders “did not go well” and that Kiev could be “sacked.” CNN’s Natasha Bertrand posted and then deleted that tweet.

Only an hour later CNN’s Jim Sciutto began denying the information in her report.

So now there is mixed messaging coming out of the White House, and the hashtag #ReleaseTheTranscript is back.