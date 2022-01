Former PragerU Ambassador Speaks Out: Control, Blacklisting, & Driven to Suicide

Today I’m going to share with you the story of former PragerU Ambassador & TPUSA Chapter leader, Gillyan Christensen.

Gillyan LOVED Donald Trump and was his strongest supporter in 2020.

Her career as a social media influencer in conservative politics was just taking off- that is until she stepped outside of the talking points mandated by the PragerU donor-class.

Episode 0015.

Air date: 01/28/2022