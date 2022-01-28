Northeast braces for "bomb cyclone" winter storm

Parts of the Northeast are likely to face a major winter storm this weekend that threatens the region with snow and hurricane-force winds.
CBS News Philly meteorologist Llarisa Abreu joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest forecast.
Parts of the Northeast are likely to face a major winter storm this weekend that threatens the region with snow and hurricane-force winds.
CBS News Philly meteorologist Llarisa Abreu joins "CBS News Mornings" with the latest forecast.
Watch VideoThe Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States are preparing for a powerful winter storm that's expected to..
A rapidly intensifying storm known as a bomb cyclone could bring crippling winter weather across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic..