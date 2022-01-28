Pairing Wines With Chinese Food To Celebrate Lunar New Year

Pairing Wines With Chinese Food , To Celebrate Lunar New Year.

'The Guardian' recently offered readers some helpful hints for pairing wines with meals to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year.

According to guest contributor Amy Poon, there are a variety of wines that match different Chinese dishes.

To go with wok-roasted char siu, Poon recommends a traditional Loire red like a chinon or bourgeuil.

Another classic dish, zha jiang noodles, should be paired with a rosé champagne or an English sparkling wine.

Poon suggests that the overall style of food is important when finding the right wine.

For instance, seafood dishes or dim sum match well with dry whites or sparkling wines.

Rich, savory dishes like braised duck should be paired with a red, such as bordeaux or pinot noir.

With dishes like beef in black bean sauce, bolder reds, like a grenache, match best.

Poon says that spicy dishes, like Szechuan hotpot or mapo tofu, may pair better with a lager or a grüner veltliner.

Sparkling tea offers an alcohol-free option that complements most meals.

