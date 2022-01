Single Drunk Female S01E04 Shamrocks And Shenanigans

Single Drunk Female 1x04 "Shamrocks And Shenanigans" Season 1 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - Sam faces her hardest challenge yet: avoiding alcohol on St.

Patrick’s Day when Brit gives her the chance to rekindle a friendship.

James teams up with Mindy to track down his lost keys while battling his own St.

Patrick’s Day temptations.

Starring: Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy