God Tech and the Proof of Heaven

God Tech is the universal technology possessed solely by the Source Creator of All That Is.

It consists of many dimensions of capabilities, some of which we are now beginning to understand.

Human technology has and continues to advance at an ever increasing speed.

But, instead of disproving God Tech, human technology progress not only helps prove that God and God Tech exists and that God’s very nature is what was defined in the Bible long ago.

God Tech has been delineated by the Divine to bestow a better understanding and bring us closer in our relationship with the Divine.