Convoy For Freedom Hits Ontario, ft. Great Big Sea, Buffy Sainte-Marie, & Patriots!

This has been one of the most exciting weeks that many of us can remember.

The awakening and mass organization and action of Canadian truckers is proving to be a game changer, with millions of people across the country and around the world - of all cultures, races, ages, and backgrounds - coming together to support the Truckers for Freedom Movement.