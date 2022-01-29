Bills fan spreads Buffalove, gives away two AFC Championship Game tickets to Bengals fan
34-year-old Alyssa O’Reilly has been a Bills fan for as long as she can remember, and just like almost everyone else in Western New York, she was crushed by Sunday&apos;s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.