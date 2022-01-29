Covid-19 update: India records 2.3 lakh new cases, 871 deaths | Oneindia News
India reported a slight decline in new Covid-19 cases, with 2,35,532 infections.

As many as 871 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, as Kerala registered a backlog.

