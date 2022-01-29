Reclaiming Media & Restoring Truth in Society Part 9

Part 9 - Parts 1-8 primarily covered the need to create a new system, what it would look like and how it would operate, essentially covering the “government” part of the firewall protecting the people.

Part 9 is about the second aspect of the firewall: the media.

It has long been known that Main Stream Media has been captured by corporations and that all major media is now owned by 6 massive corporations.

Corporations who advertise and propagandize the public on these Main Stream Media and thus, have power over the message delivered by all of them.

There is NO more “fourth estate” left to keep anyone in check - government OR business.

That is a massive problem for a non-thinking public who naïvely and mindlessly believe most, if not all that they see and hear on these outlets.