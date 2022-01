Pennsylvania Dems ‘Just Ran Into a Brick Wall at About 60 MPH’

Sam Faddis, Senior Editor at AND Magazine, joined War Room to comment on the election integrity victory in PA today.

“We are back to in-person voting in PA, where we should have been,” Faddis said, adding, “The Democrats are putting a lot of money and effort in here, already working on a steal in 2022, and they just ran into a brick wall at about 60 MPH.”