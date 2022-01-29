Flying Tigers (1942) Clip

They were the terror of the sky, a small daring band of American mercenaries who soared into battle against the Japanese in defense of China's freedom.

The were aces, adventurers, and heroes, America's hottest fighter pilots, THE FLYING TIGERS.

Possessing unmatched skill and bravery, Jim Gordon (John Wayne), the Tiger's commander, is the top gun of China's skies.

But he faces a battle on the ground when his good friend, Woody Jason (John Carroll) is suspected of recklessly causing the death of fellow pilot and is accused of stealing Jim's fiance.

Jim's fight to regain his respect for Woody while maintaining the solidarity of his pilots is an explosive battle of courage and heroism that lights up the sky with action.