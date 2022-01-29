Flying Tigers (1942) Clip
Flying Tigers (1942) Clip

They were the terror of the sky, a small daring band of American mercenaries who soared into battle against the Japanese in defense of China&apos;s freedom.

The were aces, adventurers, and heroes, America&apos;s hottest fighter pilots, THE FLYING TIGERS.

Possessing unmatched skill and bravery, Jim Gordon (John Wayne), the Tiger&apos;s commander, is the top gun of China&apos;s skies.

But he faces a battle on the ground when his good friend, Woody Jason (John Carroll) is suspected of recklessly causing the death of fellow pilot and is accused of stealing Jim&apos;s fiance.

Jim&apos;s fight to regain his respect for Woody while maintaining the solidarity of his pilots is an explosive battle of courage and heroism that lights up the sky with action.