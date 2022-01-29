Wake Up With The Word: Episode 214 - With God All Things Are Possible 01/29/2022

Today, we learn that there should be nothing more important to us than living for the One True God.
Let's reject the temporary things of this world and embrace eternity with Jesus Christ as we wake up with the word together!
God has given us so many treasures to go find. But how do we do that? He has promised us so many things in our life to make our..