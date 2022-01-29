Welcome to Ray Smiley's Conservative Happy Hour!

A little bit of background about myself, as this is my first video on this platform, then we get into the woods.

In this first show, I break down Bidens Idiocy and failures, (yeah pretty much his entire presidency is idiocy and failures), how covid vaccines may do more harm than good, Is Joe Actually considering Cackling Commie for the replacement of Breyer?

And how Jen "Little Red Lying Hood" Psaki lies and says DeSantis hasn't done enough to open schools, (and how he calls her out on the lie), and...well is it just a coincidence that hours before Crypt Keeper Joe gave a speech on "infrastructure" in Pittsburgh, that a bridge collapsed?

Check it out Folks!

And Rumble and share it!

God Bless and...LETS GO BRANDON!!!