InfoWarSSideBand The Sword & Shield Of The InfoWar
10 People Hurt In Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse
Watch VideoA two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed..
Newsy
InfoWarSSideBand The Sword & Shield Of The InfoWar
Watch VideoA two-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed..
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh near Frick Park Friday morning. The collapse is in the area of Forbes Avenue and South Braddock..