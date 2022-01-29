Pennsylvania Mail in Vote law UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Pennsylvania Puts Mail-In Voting on HOLD!

A Pennsylvania Court has declared Mail-In voting law unconstitutional!
Has put Mail-In voting on hold!
What does this mean for the midterms?
Yes, the 2020 Penn. results were invalid. But will the dem-stacked higher court the decision now goes to, agree? Hell no:..
'A constitutional amendment must be presented to the people'
Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law, Act 77, has been ruled unconstitutional by Commonwealth Court.