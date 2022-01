Colon Cancer and Seed Oils, Predators and Domestication (Audio)

David Gornoski starts the episode by commenting on the online mob attack on Evangeline Lilly for her protest against the drug mandates.

What did RFK Jr. say to make his wife lash out against him?

Listen to the full episode to find out.

Also in the show, Tucker Goodrich calls in to explain how colon cancer death rates are going up and why seed oil consumption lies at the heart of it.